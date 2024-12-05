Yum China Announces US$360 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) said that it has reached share repurchase agreements in the U.S. and Hong Kong for an aggregate repurchase amount of about US$360 million for the first half of 2025, commencing on January 6, 2025.

The share repurchase agreements include approximately US$290 million in the U.S. and approximately HK$550 million for a similar program in Hong Kong.

The agreements are one component of the share repurchase program, and part of the broader capital allocation plan to return US$4.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases from 2024 to 2026, including US$1.5 billion for the full year 2024.

