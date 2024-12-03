News & Insights

Yum! Brands’ Pizza Hut pilots new restaurant design in Plano, Texas

December 03, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

In its ongoing mission to connect people through the joy of pizza, Pizza Hut has introduced its most innovative restaurant design concept to U.S. guests. The new restaurant offers an elevated, modern, more connected experience enabled by digital and technology innovations while continuing to serve the craveable food that has made Pizza Hut a global icon. Located at 8605 Ohio Dr. in Plano, Texas, the restaurant includes self-service kiosks for faster order placement, cabinets for easy, contactless pick-up and a guest-facing pizza making station to showcase the quality and care that goes into every Pizza Hut pizza. In addition, the restaurant will introduce a drive-thru featuring a “Hut ‘N Go” menu that offers a select list of “ready-now” items that can be quickly ordered and picked up at the window.

Read More on YUM:

