Yuexiu Property Reports Sales Drop and New Land Acquisitions

Yuexiu Property Co reported a 15.6% decline in its monthly contracted sales value for November 2024, totaling approximately RMB10,021 million, despite a slight increase in gross floor area. The company also revealed a significant drop of 24% in its accumulated contracted sales from January to November. Additionally, Yuexiu made strategic land acquisitions in Beijing and Shanghai, investing heavily in residential projects to boost its portfolio.

