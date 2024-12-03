News & Insights

Yuexiu Property Reports Sales Drop and New Land Acquisitions

December 03, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yuexiu Property Co (HK:0123) has released an update.

Yuexiu Property Co reported a 15.6% decline in its monthly contracted sales value for November 2024, totaling approximately RMB10,021 million, despite a slight increase in gross floor area. The company also revealed a significant drop of 24% in its accumulated contracted sales from January to November. Additionally, Yuexiu made strategic land acquisitions in Beijing and Shanghai, investing heavily in residential projects to boost its portfolio.

