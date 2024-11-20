Yue Da International’s New Factoring Deal with Binhai ED

Yue Da International Holdings Limited (HK:0629) has released an update.
Yue Da International Holdings Limited has announced a factoring agreement through its subsidiary, Yueda Commercial Factoring, with Binhai ED, offering accounts receivables services and a revolving credit limit of RMB50 million. The agreement, effective from November 21, 2024, to November 20, 2025, includes an interest and fee rate of 8% to 9%. This transaction is classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, highlighting Yue Da’s strategic financial maneuvers in the market.
