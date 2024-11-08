News & Insights

YPF Sociedad Anonima Reports Strong Financial Performance

November 08, 2024 — 06:34 am EST

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has released an update.

YPF Sociedad Anonima has reported a substantial total net profit of approximately 2.43 billion pesos for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, with the comprehensive income reaching around 4.46 billion pesos. This performance reflects the company’s robust financial health, offering a promising outlook for stakeholders and market enthusiasts. Investors should take note of the significant equity attributed to shareholders, totaling over 11.55 billion pesos, highlighting YPF’s strong market position.

