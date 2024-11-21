YPF Plans to Secure $2B in Funding for Vaca Muerta Pipeline Project

YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF, Argentina’s state-owned oil company, is looking to secure external funding for the Vaca Muerta Sur project. The project is being developed by Vaca Muerta Oil Sur under the control of YPF. The company is seeking $2 billion to complete the project by the June quarter of 2025.

Key Objective of the Project

The project is intended to increase Argentina’s export capacity and position the country as a major oil exporter in the region. It is anticipated to transport another 390,000 barrels per day to a coastal export terminal in Rio Negro from the Vaca Muerta formation.

YPF’s Financing Strategy

The total cost associated with this project is estimated to be $3 billion. The company is planning to secure a major portion of the investment, around $1.5 million from international investors and $500 million locally. YPF has also mentioned that it hopes to form partnerships with major energy firms like Pampa Energy, Vista, Chevron, Shell and others for the pipeline project. YPF plans to seek external funding to cover approximately 70% of the costs. It expects to cover the remaining costs through equity contributions from the companies that would secure capacity on the pipeline.

Long-Term Implications

The pipeline project is expected to significantly benefit YPF in the long run. As global oil demand is forecasted to remain steady in the near future, investing in this pipeline project should allow YPF to meet the growing demand for the commodity. Furthermore, the pipeline connects to a coastal export terminal, which strategically allows the company and the country to tap into international markets and benefit from increased oil export revenues.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.