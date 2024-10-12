You'll Beat Social Security's 2025 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) $49 Average Increase If Your Checks Are Higher Than This

The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is always big news for the retirees who depend on these benefits, and that's especially the case this year. Roughly four in five senior households say their monthly expenses have increased over the last 12 months, with more than three in five of these households worried about how they'll cover their expenses in the future, according to The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonpartisan senior group.

Those hoping for a little help from the 2025 COLA might be disappointed. It came in at just 2.5%, the smallest increase since 2021. That will increase the $1,927 average monthly benefit to $1,976 -- a $49 boost.

Some people will get quite a bit more than this, though. And you don't have to wait until the Social Security Administration sends your personalized COLA notice in December to find out if you're among them.

Everyone will get a slightly different COLA

Social Security COLAs attempt to counter inflation, and they're based on the increase in average third-quarter inflation data from one year to the next. The government determines this by looking at the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) from July, August, and September of the current year and the previous one.

The 2024 average was 2.5% higher than the 2023 average, and that's how the Social Security Administration arrived at a 2.5% COLA for next year. Since the COLA is a percentage, everyone will see slightly different dollar-value increases in 2025.

If your checks today happen to be larger than the $1,927 average benefit, you can rest assured that you will have more than $49 added to your checks next year. On the other hand, if you currently receive less than today's average, you'll see a smaller increase in 2025.

How to determine how much more you'll get in 2025

Determining your 2025 benefit isn't as challenging as you might think. The actual calculation is a bit complex, involving several steps. But you can get a good approximation simply by adding 2.5% to your current checks.

For example, if you receive $2,200 per month from Social Security today, you'll get 2.5%, or $55, more in 2025, bringing your new benefit to $2,255. This technique works with all types of benefits, including retirement, spousal, and disability benefits. Your answer might be off by a dollar or two, but it should be pretty close.

The Social Security Administration will also mail you a personalized COLA notice in December giving your exact 2025 benefit. Those who have a my Social Security account will also be able to access this notice through the Message Center in early December.

When your new checks will arrive

The Social Security Administration will first add the 2025 COLA to your December 2024 checks. But since it pays benefits in the month after the month they're due, your first checks with your new benefit amount will arrive in January.

The specific date depends on the day of the month you were born on, as follows:

Born on the 1st through the 10th: Jan. 8, 2025

Jan. 8, 2025 Born on the 11th through the 20th: Jan. 15, 2025

Jan. 15, 2025 Born on the 21st through the 31st: Jan. 22, 2025

You will continue to receive your benefits on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of every month moving forward.

If you have any questions about your 2025 Social Security benefit, it's best to contact the Social Security Administration for personalized advice. However, you may want to wait until you receive your COLA notice in the mail, as this may clear some things up for you.

