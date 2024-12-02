News & Insights

YouGov PLC Updates on Share Capital and Block Listing

December 02, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Yougov plc (GB:YOU) has released an update.

YouGov PLC announced that as of November 29, 2024, its issued share capital consists of over 117 million ordinary shares, with a portion allocated to employee benefit trusts. The company also reported no changes in its block listing returns for the Long Term Incentive Plan 2009, while the Deferred Share Bonus Plan saw almost all of its unallotted securities issued during the period. This highlights YouGov’s ongoing commitment to managing its equity structures and employee incentives effectively.

