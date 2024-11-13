Yongnam Holdings Faces Delisting Amid Liquidation

Yongnam Holdings Limited (SG:AXB) has released an update.

Yongnam Holdings Limited, currently in liquidation, has announced that its liabilities significantly outweigh its assets, making any shareholder distribution unlikely. The company’s shares, suspended since November 2022, are set to be delisted from the Singapore Exchange. Stakeholders are urged to stay informed and consult professionals for guidance.

