Yongnam Holdings Advances Amid Judicial Management

Yongnam Holdings Limited (SG:AXB) has released an update.

Yongnam Holdings Limited, along with its subsidiary Yongnam Engineering & Construction, is under judicial management, with current efforts focused on reducing bank debt by realizing security interests and negotiating terms for project-related agreements. There are no new updates on negotiations with principal bankers. The company has made significant moves, including a deed of novation for the Bulim Project and a substantial sale of steel struts, which could impact its financial standing.

For further insights into SG:AXB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.