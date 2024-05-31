News & Insights

Yongnam Holdings Advances Amid Judicial Management

May 31, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

Yongnam Holdings Limited (SG:AXB) has released an update.

Yongnam Holdings Limited, along with its subsidiary Yongnam Engineering & Construction, is under judicial management, with current efforts focused on reducing bank debt by realizing security interests and negotiating terms for project-related agreements. There are no new updates on negotiations with principal bankers. The company has made significant moves, including a deed of novation for the Bulim Project and a substantial sale of steel struts, which could impact its financial standing.

