Yonex Co. Announces Strategic Share Buyback

Yonex Co (JP:7906) has released an update.

Yonex Co., Ltd. has announced a strategic move to repurchase up to 1.4% of its common shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, aiming to implement flexible capital policies amid changing market conditions. The repurchase, valued at a maximum of ¥2.4 billion, will take place on November 15, 2024, at the closing price of ¥2,027 per share.

For further insights into JP:7906 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.