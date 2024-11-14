News & Insights

Yonex Co. Announces Strategic Share Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

Yonex Co (JP:7906) has released an update.

Yonex Co., Ltd. has announced a strategic move to repurchase up to 1.4% of its common shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, aiming to implement flexible capital policies amid changing market conditions. The repurchase, valued at a maximum of ¥2.4 billion, will take place on November 15, 2024, at the closing price of ¥2,027 per share.

