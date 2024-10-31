News & Insights

Yondenko Corporation Announces Strong Half-Year Growth

October 31, 2024 — 03:54 am EDT

Yondenko Corporation (JP:1939) has released an update.

Yondenko Corporation reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 20.9% and operating profit growing by 51.3% compared to the previous year. The company also implemented a 3-for-1 stock split and revised its dividend forecast, reflecting a strong outlook. Investors may find Yondenko’s robust growth and strategic financial decisions promising.

