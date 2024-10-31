News & Insights

YOLO Group Partners with Kalibo for Growth

Yolo Group S.P.A. (IT:YOLO) has released an update.

YOLO Group, a leading Italian insurtech firm, and Spanish brokerage Kalibo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to leverage commercial and operational synergies in their B2B2C and phygital business models across complementary regions. This move aligns with YOLO’s growth strategy and offers a platform for evaluating future strategic options to strengthen their alliance.

