YOLO Group Partners with Kalibo for Growth

YOLO Group, a leading Italian insurtech firm, and Spanish brokerage Kalibo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to form a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to leverage commercial and operational synergies in their B2B2C and phygital business models across complementary regions. This move aligns with YOLO’s growth strategy and offers a platform for evaluating future strategic options to strengthen their alliance.

