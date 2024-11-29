YOLO Group Opens New Bond Conversion Period

Yolo Group S.P.A. (IT:YOLO) has released an update.

YOLO Group S.p.A. has announced the start of the eighth conversion period for its convertible bond loan, which allows bondholders to convert their bonds into ordinary shares at a set conversion ratio. This opportunity will be available from December 2 to December 31, 2024, with a conversion ratio of 1,000 shares per bond at an implicit unit price of €4.15 per share.

