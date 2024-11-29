News & Insights

Stocks

YOLO Group Opens New Bond Conversion Period

November 29, 2024 — 01:01 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yolo Group S.P.A. (IT:YOLO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

YOLO Group S.p.A. has announced the start of the eighth conversion period for its convertible bond loan, which allows bondholders to convert their bonds into ordinary shares at a set conversion ratio. This opportunity will be available from December 2 to December 31, 2024, with a conversion ratio of 1,000 shares per bond at an implicit unit price of €4.15 per share.

For further insights into IT:YOLO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.