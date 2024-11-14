Yokohama Rubber Completes Strategic Share Repurchase

Yokohama Rubber Co (JP:5101) has released an update.

Yokohama Rubber Co. has completed a share repurchase to enhance capital efficiency as part of its growth strategy under the Yokohama Transformation 2026 plan. Despite strong financial performance, including a record-high business profit, the company’s stock price has been declining due to short-term market factors. The repurchase aligns with Yokohama Rubber’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and achieve substantial growth.

