YMIRLINK Expands Digital Communication Solutions

YMIRLINK,Inc. (JP:4372) has released an update.

YMIRLINK, Inc. is enhancing its product lineup with new services including Cuenote SMS for Salesforce and kintone, along with Cuenote Push, which are designed to improve communication efficiency for businesses. These innovations aim to streamline SMS and push message functionalities, positioning the company for growth in the digital communication market.

