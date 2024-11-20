Yiren Digital Ltd. Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results

Yiren Digital Ltd. Sponsored Adr ( (YRD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Yiren Digital Ltd. Sponsored Adr presented to its investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an AI-powered platform that offers a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in China, focusing on enhancing customer financial well-being and quality of life. In its third quarter earnings report for 2024, Yiren Digital showcased a stable performance, highlighting growth in its financial services and e-commerce segments, despite challenges in its insurance brokerage business. The company reported a total net revenue of RMB1.48 billion, marking a 12.8% increase year-over-year, driven primarily by the robust demand for its small revolving loan products and e-commerce services. However, the insurance brokerage business faced a significant revenue decline of 67.7% due to regulatory changes affecting life insurance sales. The financial services sector saw a 25.2% revenue increase, reinforcing Yiren Digital’s strategic focus on improving customer mix and expanding high-quality borrower engagement. Despite a decrease in net income to RMB355.4 million, the company maintained a strong cash position, with cash and cash equivalents totaling RMB3.7 billion. Looking forward, Yiren Digital remains committed to leveraging technology and AI to drive operational efficiency and sustainable growth, projecting total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 to be between RMB1.3 billion and RMB1.5 billion.

