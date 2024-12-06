News & Insights

Ying Li Wins Arbitration, Secures Major Financial Award

December 06, 2024 — 08:16 am EST

Ying Li International Real Estate Limited (SG:5DM) has released an update.

Ying Li International Real Estate Limited has received a favorable ruling in its arbitration proceedings, with Shengyu (BVI) Limited ordered to pay over RMB 503 million, along with legal and arbitration costs, to Ying Li. This decision marks a significant financial gain for the company, reinforcing its position in the real estate market.

