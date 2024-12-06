News & Insights

Yield10 Bioscience Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

December 06, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

An update from Yield10 Bioscience ( (YTEN) ) is now available.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, allowing it to operate as a ‘debtor-in-possession’ while seeking court approval for motions to maintain business operations. The company plans to sell most of its assets during the bankruptcy proceedings, presenting an intriguing scenario for investors monitoring market shifts and potential acquisition opportunities.

