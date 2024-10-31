News & Insights

Yield10 Bioscience Announces Departure of Key Executive

Yield10 Bioscience ( (YTEN) ) has shared an update.

Dr. Kristi D. Snell has resigned from her role as Vice President Research and Chief Science Officer at Yield10 Bioscience, effective October 29, 2024. After twenty-seven years of service, her departure marks the end of a significant era for the company, which acknowledges her extensive contributions.

