Yield10 Bioscience Announces Departure of Key Executive

Yield10 Bioscience ( (YTEN) ) has shared an update.

Dr. Kristi D. Snell has resigned from her role as Vice President Research and Chief Science Officer at Yield10 Bioscience, effective October 29, 2024. After twenty-seven years of service, her departure marks the end of a significant era for the company, which acknowledges her extensive contributions.

Find detailed analytics on YTEN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.