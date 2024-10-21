Yidu Tech Engages in HK$80 Million TRS for Share Price Hedge

Yidu Tech, Inc. (HK:2158) has released an update.

Yidu Tech Inc. has entered into a Total Return Swap (TRS) transaction to hedge against future share price increases, with a maximum equity notional amount of HK$80 million over a term of approximately three years. This strategic move is aimed at mitigating financial exposure related to its Post-IPO Share Award Scheme. The company, a leader in AI medical solutions, believes this transaction is in the best interest of its shareholders.

