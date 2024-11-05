YHI International Faces Operational Disruption After Warehouse Fire

YHI International Limited (SG:BPF) has released an update.

YHI International Limited experienced a fire at its Kuala Lumpur warehouse, affecting operations and damaging inventory valued at approximately MYR 15.6 million. The company is working with suppliers to replenish stock and restore normal operations, while also searching for a new distribution location. Despite the setback, the majority of the inventory was insured, and the company is assessing the financial impact for its 2024 fiscal year.

For further insights into SG:BPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.