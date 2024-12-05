News & Insights

YH Entertainment Appoints New Auditor and Renews Key Partnerships

December 05, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

YH Entertainment Group (HK:2306) has released an update.

YH Entertainment Group has announced a change in auditors, appointing ShineWing to replace PwC effective December 5, 2024. Additionally, the company has renewed its business cooperation agreements with Youku Information Technology and Shine Entertainment for 2025, facilitating continued collaboration in artist engagements and music IP licensing. These developments are subject to specific reporting and review requirements according to Hong Kong Listing Rules.

