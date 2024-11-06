Yeti downgraded at BofA on elevated tariff risk after Trump election

BofA analyst Alexander Perry downgraded Yeti (YETI) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $40, down from $55, as the firm argues that the Trump presidential election win presents elevated tariff risk given that 80% of the company’s drinkware is currently sourced in China. This would likely significantly impact 2025 EPS assuming no mitigation, says the analyst, who also believes the competitive environment is intensifying from SharkNinja (SN), Stanley and Owala.

