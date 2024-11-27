Yerbaé Expands Arizona Distribution with New Partners

Yerbae Brands (TSE:YERB.U) has released an update.
Yerbaé Brands has partnered with Crescent Crown, Finley, and Legacy Beverage to expand its distribution network across Arizona, enhancing its presence in the rapidly growing market for plant-based energy drinks. These strategic collaborations aim to capitalize on the increasing consumer demand for healthier beverage options. The new partnerships will see Yerbaé’s latest energy drink line available in Fry’s Food Stores throughout the state.
