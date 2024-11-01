Yatra Online Prepares for Crucial Shareholder Votes

Yatra Online (YTRA) has released an update.

Yatra Online, Inc. is gearing up for its 2024 Annual General Meeting on November 27, where shareholders will vote on reappointing two directors and ratifying BDO India LLP as the company’s independent public accountant. The Board of Directors recommends voting in favor of all proposals, emphasizing the importance of shareholder participation in shaping the company’s future. With nearly 62 million shares eligible to vote, investor engagement could play a crucial role in the outcome of these resolutions.

