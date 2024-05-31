Yarra Capital Ends Substantial Holding in Nine Entertainment

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

Yarra Capital Management and associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders in Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited as of 29th May 2024, following a series of acquisitions and disposals of shares amounting to over $41 million and $54 million respectively. This marks a significant change in the company’s shareholder structure since the last substantial holding notice was given in August 2022.

