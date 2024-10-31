News & Insights

Stocks

Yangzhou Taihe Faces Shareholder Bankruptcy Challenges

October 31, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited Class H (HK:1915) has released an update.

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited faces potential disruptions as bankruptcy liquidation applications have been filed against its controlling and substantial shareholders, Jiangsu Botai Group Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Liantai Fashion Shopping Mall Real Estate Co., Ltd. These shareholders hold significant portions of the company’s shares, raising concerns about the company’s financial stability. However, trading in the company’s H shares is set to resume on November 1, 2024.

For further insights into HK:1915 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.