Yangzhou Taihe Faces Shareholder Bankruptcy Challenges

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited Class H (HK:1915) has released an update.

Yangzhou Guangling District Taihe Rural Micro-finance Company Limited faces potential disruptions as bankruptcy liquidation applications have been filed against its controlling and substantial shareholders, Jiangsu Botai Group Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Liantai Fashion Shopping Mall Real Estate Co., Ltd. These shareholders hold significant portions of the company’s shares, raising concerns about the company’s financial stability. However, trading in the company’s H shares is set to resume on November 1, 2024.

