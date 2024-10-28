News & Insights

Yandal Resources Requests Trading Halt Amid Capital Raising Plans

October 28, 2024 — 10:08 pm EDT

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Limited has requested a temporary trading halt on its shares as the company prepares to make an announcement regarding a capital raising. The halt is expected to last until October 31, 2024, or until the announcement is made. Investors are eagerly awaiting further details on this development, which could impact Yandal’s financial positioning.

