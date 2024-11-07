News & Insights

Stocks

Yandal Resources Raises $6.5M for Gold Exploration

November 07, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Yandal Resources Ltd. (AU:YRL) has released an update.

Yandal Resources Ltd. has successfully raised over $6.5 million through the issuance of new shares, with prices set at 24 cents and 11 cents per share, respectively. This funding bolsters the company’s financial position to advance its gold exploration projects in the Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts in Western Australia. The move comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to capitalize on its promising exploration portfolio.

For further insights into AU:YRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.