Yandal Resources Raises $6.5M for Gold Exploration

Yandal Resources Ltd. has successfully raised over $6.5 million through the issuance of new shares, with prices set at 24 cents and 11 cents per share, respectively. This funding bolsters the company’s financial position to advance its gold exploration projects in the Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts in Western Australia. The move comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to capitalize on its promising exploration portfolio.

