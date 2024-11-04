Yancoal Australia Maintains Compliance with October Submission

Yancoal Australia Ltd. (AU:YAL) has released an update.

Yancoal Australia Ltd has submitted its monthly return notice to the Hong Kong Exchanges for October 2024, highlighting its compliance with listing rules for its equity issuer and depositary receipts. This submission underscores the company’s ongoing transparency and commitment to regulatory requirements, crucial for investors keeping a close eye on its market activities.

