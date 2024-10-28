News & Insights

XRF Scientific Updates on Director’s Shareholding Change

October 28, 2024 — 02:08 am EDT

XRF Scientific Limited (AU:XRF) has released an update.

XRF Scientific Limited has announced a change in the holdings of its director, David Brown, involving an off-market transfer of 123,765 ordinary shares valued at $200,499. This adjustment reflects a shift in Brown’s securities, with his direct shareholding decreasing and his indirect shareholding increasing by the same amount. Investors might find this move indicative of strategic financial planning within the company.

