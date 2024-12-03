News & Insights

Stocks

XPO Reports Decrease in North American LTL Tonnage

December 03, 2024 — 04:31 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XPO ( (XPO) ) has issued an announcement.

XPO, Inc., a leading freight transportation provider, reported a 4.0% decrease in North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) tonnage per day for November 2024 compared to the previous year, due to a 4.2% decline in shipments per day and a slight increase in weight per shipment. Despite these fluctuations, XPO remains committed to leveraging its proprietary technology to efficiently serve its extensive customer base.

For an in-depth examination of XPO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XPO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.