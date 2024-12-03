XPO Reports Decrease in North American LTL Tonnage

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

XPO ( (XPO) ) has issued an announcement.

XPO, Inc., a leading freight transportation provider, reported a 4.0% decrease in North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) tonnage per day for November 2024 compared to the previous year, due to a 4.2% decline in shipments per day and a slight increase in weight per shipment. Despite these fluctuations, XPO remains committed to leveraging its proprietary technology to efficiently serve its extensive customer base.

