XPO Reports Decrease in North American LTL Tonnage

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
XPO ( (XPO) ) has issued an announcement.
XPO, Inc., a leading freight transportation provider, reported a 4.0% decrease in North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) tonnage per day for November 2024 compared to the previous year, due to a 4.2% decline in shipments per day and a slight increase in weight per shipment. Despite these fluctuations, XPO remains committed to leveraging its proprietary technology to efficiently serve its extensive customer base.
For an in-depth examination of XPO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) $2.3 Billion Deal With Vizio Closes
- Ford (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Sales Hit New Record
- Analysts Revise Their Outlook for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.