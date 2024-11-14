News & Insights

Xplore Resources Eyes New Targets at Surge Project

November 14, 2024 — 10:38 am EST

Xplore Resources Corp. (TSE:XPLR) has released an update.

Xplore Resources Corp. has identified new drill targets at their Surge Lithium project in Ontario, strategically located near promising lithium findings by Green Technology Metals. The Surge project, spanning 10 km along the Root Bay Lithium Trend, is set to commence drilling soon, aiming to capitalize on its geological potential. This exploration is supported by recent data, enhancing the project’s prospects in the thriving lithium district.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

