XPeng Sets New Delivery Record and Expands Globally

XPeng, Inc. Class A (HK:9868) has released an update.

XPeng, Inc. achieved a record in October 2024 by delivering 23,917 Smart EVs, marking a 20% increase from the previous year. The company showcased its advanced AI-powered ADAS technology and expanded its presence in the UAE market. These strategic moves highlight XPeng’s commitment to innovation and international growth in the competitive EV market.

