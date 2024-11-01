News & Insights

XPeng Sets New Delivery Record and Expands Globally

XPeng, Inc. Class A (HK:9868) has released an update.

XPeng, Inc. achieved a record in October 2024 by delivering 23,917 Smart EVs, marking a 20% increase from the previous year. The company showcased its advanced AI-powered ADAS technology and expanded its presence in the UAE market. These strategic moves highlight XPeng’s commitment to innovation and international growth in the competitive EV market.

