Xinyuan Property Management Renews Key Agreements

Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) Ltd. (HK:1895) has released an update.

Xinyuan Property Management Service (Cayman) Ltd. has entered into new framework agreements with Xinyuan Real Estate to continue providing services from January 2025 to December 2027. As these transactions exceed a 5% threshold, they require independent shareholder approval under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. An extraordinary general meeting will be held for shareholders to vote on these agreements.

