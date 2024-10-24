Xinjiang Tianye Announces Further Delay in Transaction Circular

Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:0840) has released an update.

Xinjiang Tianye Water Saving Irrigation System Co., Ltd. has announced yet another delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its major and connected transactions. The circular, originally scheduled for release earlier, is now expected to be distributed by November 29, 2024. This delay is due to the additional time needed to compile necessary information.

