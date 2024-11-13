Ximen Mining Raises $960,000 for Exploration Efforts

Ximen Mining (TSE:XIM) has released an update.

Ximen Mining Corp. has successfully closed a private placement, raising $960,000 to fund exploration and general operations in British Columbia. The financing involved 12 million units, each consisting of a common share and a warrant, with the opportunity for accelerated warrant expiration. Proceeds will support mineral exploration and working capital, subject to final TSX-V approval.

