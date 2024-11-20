News & Insights

Xiaomi Allocates Shares and Options to Boost Growth

November 20, 2024 — 08:49 am EST

Xiaomi (HK:1810) has released an update.

Xiaomi Corporation has announced the allocation of 49.6 million award shares and 510.3 million options to selected participants under its 2023 and 2024 share schemes. These initiatives aim to incentivize employees and service providers, with shares vesting over a five-year period based on performance. This strategic move could attract investors looking for long-term growth potential in Xiaomi’s stocks.

