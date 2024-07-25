News & Insights

Xerox Revises Full-year Outlook

July 25, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Xerox (XRX) said its 2024 revenue guidance was lowered to reflect additional reductions in non-strategic revenue, including those associated with incremental Reinvention actions. Adjusted operating income margin guidance was lowered primarily to reflect the reduction in revenue guidance, as well as higher-than-expected freight and product costs. Free cash flow guidance was lowered to reflect lower revenue and adjusted operating income margin guidance.

For 2024, the revised adjusted operating margin guidance is at least 6.5%, updated from prior guidance of at least 7.5%. Revenue guidance has been updated to a decline of 5% to 6%, in constant currency, from a decline of 3% to 5%. Free cash flow guidance is now at least $550 million, revised from prior outlook of at least $600 million.

The company maintained its three-year target of $300 million of incremental adjusted operating income above 2023 levels and a return to double-digit adjusted operating income margin by the end of 2026.

Second quarter net income to shareholders was $15 million or $0.11 per share compared to a loss of $64 million or $0.41 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.29 compared to $0.44. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted operating margin was 5.4 percent, down 70 basis points year-over-year.

Second quarter revenue declined to $1.58 billion from $1.75 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.60 illion in revenue.

Shares of Xerox are down 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

