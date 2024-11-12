XChange TEC.INC receives Nasdaq bid price deficiency notice

XChange TEC.INC (XHG)announced that it has received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC dated November 8, 2024 stating that the company is not in compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share as set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s American Depositary Shares for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company no longer meets this requirement. Normally, a company would be afforded a 180-calendar day period to demonstrate compliance with the Bid Price Rule. However, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv), the Company is not eligible for any compliance period specified in Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) due to the fact that the Company effected one or more reverse stock splits over the prior two-year period with a cumulative ratio of 250 shares or more to one. Accordingly, unless the Company requests a hearing before a Hearings Panel, trading of the Company’s ADSs will be suspended. Accordingly, the Company intends to timely request a hearing before the Panel and such request will automatically stay any suspension or delisting action pending the Panel’s decision of the hearing. There can be no assurance as to the decision of the Panel.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XHG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.