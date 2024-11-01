News & Insights

Xcel Energy upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

November 01, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Jefferies upgraded Xcel Energy (XEL) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $76, up from $71. The firm cites increased EPS CAGR guidance yesterday with Q3 results, strides made on wildfire mitigation and de-risking efforts in an “expedited manner,” an attractive risk-adjusted rate base CAGR, load growth acceleration and balance sheet strength.

Stocks mentioned

XEL

