Xcel Energy upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

Jefferies upgraded Xcel Energy (XEL) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $76, up from $71. The firm cites increased EPS CAGR guidance yesterday with Q3 results, strides made on wildfire mitigation and de-risking efforts in an “expedited manner,” an attractive risk-adjusted rate base CAGR, load growth acceleration and balance sheet strength.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on XEL:
- Xcel Energy price target raised to $74 from $69 at KeyBanc
- Xcel Energy Reports Strong Q3 Earnings, Plans Major Investments
- Xcel Energy reports Q3 ongoing EPS $1.25, consensus $1.26
- XEL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Xcel Energy price target raised to $67 from $57 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.