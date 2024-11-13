X4 Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 EPS (18c), consensus (17c)

Reports Q3 revenue $600,000, consensus $1.69M. X4 had $135.8M in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term marketable securities as of September 30. The Company believes it has sufficient funds to support operations into late 2025 and notes that this projected runway does not include potential future XOLREMDI revenue. Paula Ragan, President and CEO of X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) commented: “Earlier today, we announced results from our completed Phase 2 study of mavorixafor in people with chronic neutropenia that bolster our confidence in delivering a positive outcome from our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 4WARD trial. The data shared today demonstrated that oral, once-daily mavorixafor was well tolerated and meaningfully elevated study participants’ blood neutrophil counts. With these new data and strong momentum initiating sites in the 4WARD clinical trial across the globe, we have made significant progress in advancing mavorixafor for the potential treatment of those with chronic neutropenia.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on XFOR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.