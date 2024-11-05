X2M Connect Ceases Over 9 Million Options

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited has announced the cessation of 9,388,888 options that expired without being exercised, indicating a potential shift in the company’s securities strategy. This cessation, effective as of October 31, 2024, may interest investors monitoring X2M’s market activity. The expired options were priced at $0.045 each, reflecting a notable event in the company’s financial timeline.

