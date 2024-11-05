News & Insights

Stocks

X2M Connect Ceases Over 9 Million Options

November 05, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

X2M Connect Limited (AU:X2M) has released an update.

X2M Connect Limited has announced the cessation of 9,388,888 options that expired without being exercised, indicating a potential shift in the company’s securities strategy. This cessation, effective as of October 31, 2024, may interest investors monitoring X2M’s market activity. The expired options were priced at $0.045 each, reflecting a notable event in the company’s financial timeline.

For further insights into AU:X2M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.