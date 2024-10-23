Wynnstay’s Claire Williams Adjusts Shareholding via Bed and ISA

Wynnstay (GB:WYN) has released an update.

Wynnstay Group PLC announced a transaction by Claire Williams, the Company Secretary, who sold 6,575 shares and repurchased 6,534 shares at slightly higher prices as part of a “Bed and ISA” arrangement. This strategic move slightly adjusts her total shareholding to 7,108 shares, maintaining a minimal stake in the company. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting typical shareholder portfolio management strategies.

