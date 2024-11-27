News & Insights

WW International Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

November 27, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

WW International ( (WW) ) has shared an update.

WW International, Inc., the global leader in weight management, has appointed Felicia DellaFortuna as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2025, succeeding Heather Stark. DellaFortuna brings a wealth of experience in strategic financial leadership and growth, having previously transformed BuzzFeed into a profitable digital media company. Her focus at WeightWatchers will be on fostering financial discipline and driving strategic initiatives to ensure sustainable growth and long-term success.

