WW International Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

WW International ( (WW) ) has shared an update.

WW International, Inc., the global leader in weight management, has appointed Felicia DellaFortuna as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2025, succeeding Heather Stark. DellaFortuna brings a wealth of experience in strategic financial leadership and growth, having previously transformed BuzzFeed into a profitable digital media company. Her focus at WeightWatchers will be on fostering financial discipline and driving strategic initiatives to ensure sustainable growth and long-term success.

For an in-depth examination of WW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.