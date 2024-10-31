WTW Q3 Earnings Top on Higher Revenues, Transformation Program

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW delivered third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.93 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3%. The bottom line increased 30.8% year over year.



The insurer’s third-quarter results benefited from strong revenue contributions from the Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking segments, as well as an expanded margin, partly offset by elevated expenses. Quarterly results also reflected the success of the Transformation program.



Shares gained 1.5% in the pre-market trading session to reflect the outperformance.

Operational Update

Willis Towers posted adjusted consolidated revenues of $2.3 billion, up 5.5% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues increased 6% on both organic basis and constant currency basis. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%.



The total costs of providing services increased 52.2% year over year to $3.1 billion due to impairments, higher salaries and benefits, and other operating expenses. Our estimate was $2.1 billion.



Adjusted operating income was $414 million, which increased 18% year over year. Our estimate was $380.6 million. Margin expanded 190 basis points (bps) to 18.1%. Our estimate was 16.7%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $501 million, up 15% year over year. Our estimate was $470 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 180 bps to 20.6%. Our estimate was 20.7%.

Quarterly Segment Update

Health, Wealth & Career: Total revenues of $1.3 billion increased 4% year over year (4% increase on a constant currency and 3% increase on organic basis). The figure matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our estimate.



Organic revenue growth in Health was driven by strong client retention, new local appointments and the continued expansion of Global Benefits Management client portfolio in International and Europe, along with increased brokerage income in North America.



Wealth businesses’ organic revenue growth was driven by higher levels of Retirement work in Europe, an increase in the Investments business due to capital market improvements and growth in LifeSight solution.



Career recorded organic revenue growth from increased compensation survey sales and advisory services in Work & Rewards and product revenues in Employee Experience.



Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing (BD&O) witnessed an organic revenue decline, attributable to moderating growth in Individual Marketplace and a stronger comparable in Outsourcing.



The operating margin was 24.7%, which expanded 90 bps from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to Transformation savings.



Risk & Broking: Total revenues of $940 million increased 10% year over year (10% increase in constant currency as well as on an organic basis) and beat our estimate of $906.3 million and the Zacks Consensus Estimate $936 million.



Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) recorded organic revenue growth, driven by higher levels of new business activity and strong client retention.



Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) witnessed organic revenue growth on strong software sales in Technology, partially offset by tempered demand for discretionary services in Consulting.



The operating margin increased 240 bps from the prior-year quarter to 18.1%, primarily due to operating leverage, driven by organic revenue growth and disciplined expense management, as well as Transformation savings.

Financial Update

As of Sept. 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $1.4 billion, down 3.7% year over year.



Long-term debt increased 16.2% to $5.3 billion at quarter-end from the end of 2023.



Shareholders’ equity decreased 21.3% from the level on Dec. 31, 2023, to $7.5 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Cash flow from operations was $913 million in the first nine months of 2024, which increased 10.9% from the prior-year period. Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2024 increased 14.1% to $807 million.



WTW bought back shares worth $205 million in the third quarter of 2024.

2024 Outlook

Willis Towers expects to deliver revenues of more than $9.9 billion and mid-single-digit organic revenue growth for full-year 2024.



The insurer projects to deliver an adjusted operating margin in the band of 23-23.5%. Willis Towers expects to deliver adjusted earnings per share in the range of $16-$17.



The Transformation Program is expected to deliver annual cost savings of $450 million.



The insurer expects approximately $88 million in non-cash pension income. It expects a foreign currency headwind on adjusted earnings per share of approximately 6 cents.

Zacks Rank

WTW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Peer Releases

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. MMC reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. The bottom line advanced 3.8% year over year. Consolidated revenues rose 6% year over year to $5.7 billion. The figure also improved 5% on an underlying basis. The top line, however, fell short of the consensus mark by 0.2%.



Marsh & McLennan’s adjusted operating income was $1.19 billion in the third quarter, which grew 12% year over year but missed our estimate of $1.21 billion.



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted net earnings of $2.26 per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 13% on a year-over-year basis. Total adjusted revenues of $2.7 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%. However, the top line improved 11.1% year over year.



EBITDAC grew 14.3% from the prior-year quarter to $808.8 million.



Aon plc AON reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $2.72 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11%. The bottom line advanced 17% year over year. Total revenues of $3.72 billion improved 26% year over year. The top line beat the consensus mark by 0.5%. The top line included organic revenue growth of 7% and inorganic growth of 19%.



Revenues are expected to register mid-single-digit or higher organic growth for 2024 and beyond. The company expects the adjusted operating margin to expand in 2024.

