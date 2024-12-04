News & Insights

WTW price target raised to $380 from $340 at Wells Fargo

December 04, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on WTW (WTW) to $380 from $340 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company hosted an investor day in NYC where it spoke about its outlook over the next three years and laid out organic growth targets for both businesses and 100bps of R&B margin expansion. Further, M&A becomes a bigger part of the capital story, Wells adds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

