WTW price target raised to $380 from $340 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on WTW (WTW) to $380 from $340 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company hosted an investor day in NYC where it spoke about its outlook over the next three years and laid out organic growth targets for both businesses and 100bps of R&B margin expansion. Further, M&A becomes a bigger part of the capital story, Wells adds.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WTW:
- WTW price target raised to $378 from $359 at Keefe Bruyette
- WTW outlines growth, value creation strategy at 2024 Investor Day
- WTW increases share repurchase program by $1B
- WTW price target raised to $302 from $278 at Barclays
- WTW appoints Tyler Adkerson as growth leader, PE&TS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.