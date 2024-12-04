WTW price target raised to $360 from $336 at BofA

BofA analyst Joshua Shanker raised the firm’s price target on WTW (WTW) to $360 from $336 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm noted that, at its 2024 investor day, the company highlighted Health, Wealth and Career as having an overall mid-single-digit growth profile, with the firm projected 2025 and 2026 organic growth of 5% for this segment, in line with the comments. The relatively limited potential upside compared to the firm’s price target underlies its Neutral thesis, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that the firm believes current valuation adequately encompasses turnaround progress compared with historical operational challenges and risks related to closing the TRANZACT deal.

