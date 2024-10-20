News & Insights

WT Financial Group Sees Increased Stake by C.A.K Investments

WT Financial Group Ltd. (AU:WTL) has released an update.

WT Financial Group Ltd has seen a slight increase in its substantial holding, with Christos Kelesis and C.A.K Investments Pty Ltd boosting their stake to 7.56% through a Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This move indicates an ongoing interest and confidence in the company’s growth as they now hold over 25.8 million shares. Such adjustments in holdings can be a signal for market participants to keep an eye on the stock’s future performance.

